New Albany aldermen heard from a group opposing opting back into the new marijuana production and sales law as well as getting a preview of a proposed extensive mixed-up development community at their June board meeting.
The boardroom was filled with attendees spilling out of the room and down the stairway, with all those speaking opposed to opting back in.
Those who spoke had also spoken at a public meeting held by the Union County Board of Supervisors a few weeks ago and made mostly the same points. They argued that the bill passed by the legislature is not a true medical marijuana bill but more recreational, that its effectiveness in treating some conditions is not proven, that edible and similar forms of the drug are a danger to children, and that legalizing it will not stop black market sales or bring in enough revenue to offset the cost.
Aldermen are expected to vote on the possibility of opting in to the various parts of the law concerning growth, testing, distribution and dispensaries, but said they will not do so until newly revised zoning ordinances have been approved. They hoped the new zoning would be ready for the July meeting, but it now looks like that may be delayed.
The other personal appearance was by developer Terry Young, who showed preliminary plans for a development to be called Albany West. The community would be behind Tractor Supply off Park Plaza Drive and Young said it would not be a “cookie-cutter” development.
The ambitious plan includes a wide boulevard, village square, mixed commercial buildings and a variety of types of housing suitable for retirees as well as younger families. There would be a chapel, event center and the entire development would be walkable.
Young stressed that this is just a proposal and development may be at least a couple of years away.
Several public hearings were scheduled on possible condemnation of properties but only one was acted on. Building Inspector Eric Thomas recommended that the structure at 604 Booker be condemned. No one objected so aldermen voted for the condemnation and the owner has 30 days to demolish the building or the city will do it and bill the owner.
Hearings were set for 605 Baker, 610 Baker, 614 Baker and 609 Martin, but the owner of the properties could not be present due to illness, so the hearings were continued.
In departmental business, light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox got approval for pay requests for several projects. They included the city street light replacement program that is nearly complete, renovation of the former Fred’s building and change orders for improvements and for the Moss Hill Drive pumping station. Because some costs on the Fred’s renovation were lower than expected, some features can be added for appearance, added security for the police department and key card reader locks throughout the building.
Mattox also received approval to move forward on the remote reading utility meter project, the purchase of 18 voltage regulators for the new substation, advertising for two 2,500 kVA transformers and the purchase of a Skid Steer at state contract price.
Finally, Mattox got approval to hire Paxton Gordon and Tyler Gibson for the electric department.
Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud introduced intern Alea Hudson and Police Chief Chris Robertson got approval to hire Kaleb Keller.
Fire Chief Mark Whiteside got approval to hire Hannah Overby, who was certified in the Naval Reserve and Brady Shettles. Jonathan Perry was approved for promotion.
Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator Eric Thomas reported on action by the planning and zoning board. He said that Dunn Building on Munsford Drive had a request for a parking variance approved. High Point Coffee Roasters received approval for a parking lot variance, but a siding request was denied and the company will appeal the decision to the board of aldermen. Beyron Erby received approval for a development including six duplex homes.
In general agenda items, Mayor Tim Kent read a proclamation recognizing the New Albany Bulldog Girls Golf Team for winning the MHSAA Girls Class II 2022 State Championship.
The board approved a request by Randy McDaniel, who operates the city’s sanitary landfill.
McDaniel wanted to raise his fee from $1.50 to $2 per cubic yard because of increased fuel and other costs. The city charges $1.50 also but aldermen did not raise that fee so the total now will be $3.50 per cubic yard.
Imperial Trading was granted a freeport tax exemption, which means goods produced outside the state that also will be sold outside the state will not be taxed.
Fusion Furniture, Metal Impact, Southern Motion and Albany Industry were granted ad valorem tax exemptions that are usually given as incentives for industrial development.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss a procedural matter about a potential industry.