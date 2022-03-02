The local version of the Great American Cleanup will occur here Saturday, March 26.

The annual effort is in conjunction with Keep Mississippi Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful.

Volunteers will gather at the Union County Heritage Museum at 9 a.m. to receive supplies. Trash bags, gloves and some pickup tools will be available.

The volunteers will collect litter and garbage until noon, then return to the museum for lunch provided by the Historic Northside Neighborhood Garden Club.

Trucks will be situated on the lower library parking lot as usual and volunteers are asked to deposit their trash bags there.

Organizations are encouraged to participate as groups but individuals are welcome, of course. Donations of trash bags are welcome as well.

Anyone who has questions may call Dee Mapp at the Union County Development Association, 662-534-4354.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

