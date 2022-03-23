On Tuesday, Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell and Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley signed onto a resolution calling on President Joe Biden to appoint, at minimum, two Mississippians to the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The Northern and Southern District elected Public Service Commissioners joined together to pass this resolution to make Mississippi’s representation on the TVA Board a priority. The Tennessee Valley Authority, created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, serves wholesale electricity to publicly owned power distributors in portions of seven states.
“As I said before, it’s only right and just that Mississippi be adequately and proportionally represented on the TVA Board. I am thankful for the bipartisan support given this effort by Chairman Dane Maxwell. His support in passing this resolution shows that speaking out for Mississippi’s best interests is always a bipartisan effort,” said Commissioner Presley. “If we don’t speak up for the people of Mississippi, who else is going to?”
“I stand with Commissioner Presley on his action of calling on the Biden Administration to give Mississippi a seat at the table with the TVA,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “As Chairman of the Commission, it is my job to support resolutions that not only affect the Southern District, but those that affect the Central and Northern Districts, especially ones that advocate to give a stronger voice to our state as a whole. I personally think it just makes sense to give Mississippians a voice and a chance to represent the interests of Mississippi.”
Three board seats on TVA will be vacant in May of 2022 due to the expiration of terms of current members and withdrawals of nominations. The President is responsible for nominating individuals to serve on the TVA Board of Directors.