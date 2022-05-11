Members arriving for the May New Century Club meeting at the Union County Heritage Museum were greeted by a porcine environment which depicted the theme for the day, “High on the Hog,” based on the book by Jessica B. Harris. Tables were decorated with various porcelain pig and piglets, courtesy of Westside Bar-b-Que.
President Martha Monroe called the meeting to order after members and guests enjoyed a refreshment plate which included, of course, pigs in a blanket.
Minutes of the April meeting were approved as corrected. Officers of the past two years were recognized and the baton was passed to the new slate.
Congratulations were conferred on member Jill Smith for the well-deserved honor she received, Golden Magnolia, from Mississippi Magazine. Carol Riddle was also recognized for her contribution of style at the Main Street Gala.
Condolences were offered to Paula Robbins on the death of Marshall Robbins, husband of former member Sheila Robbins. Both of these people made the world a better place.
Bonnie Littlejohn, graduating senior at New Albany High School and her mother, Dr. Alena Littlejohn, were special guests. Bonnie read her exceptional essay which earned her the New Century Club scholarship. Congratulations to this most accomplished young woman.
The final Flash from the Past, took members back to May of 1923, when there appeared in the Gazette an article about the New Century Club and the task they undertook of banking with flowers the entire stretch of the newly constructed Union County division of the Bankhead Highway. The flowers were planted to commemorate the young men of this county who died on the battlefields of France. The Gazette of May 24 commended the club on their project and mentioned in passing the recent donation by Mrs. Ernest Owen of a large supply of poppy seed.
Returning to news from the latter part of the decade of the ‘90s, another gem, Jean Dillard, joined the club. At this time according to the records, instructions were given for two hostesses: the first hostess was responsible for providing the home and the second hostess provided the food. After another few years passed, in 1998, the club welcomed Mary Tate Pannell and Grace Provence. The club is fortunate to still have these faithful members. If you add the total years of service of Carolyn Houston, Anna Quinn, Jean Dillard, Mary Tate Pannell, and Grace Provence, they add up to 134 years.
Jill Smith introduced Carolyn Houston, who reviewed the last book in our culinary themed year, “High on the Hog, A Culinary Journey from Africa to America” by Jessica B. Harris. Ms. Harris is the author of 11 cookbooks documenting the foods and foodways of the African Diaspora, including “The African Cookbook” and “The Welcome Table.” A professor at Queens College, she also consults at Dillard University in New Orleans, where she founded the Institute for the Study of Culinary Cultures. She was inducted into the James Beard Foundation’s “Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America.”
According to Charles Reagan Wilson, Chair of History and professor of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi, “High on the Hog” is a sweeping yet intimate view of food in African American life and the profound influence of blacks on American food culture.
Harris moves chronologically and topically presenting a narrative of the origins and innovations of the African American journey. Harris’s most compelling arguments come from her analysis of enslaved cooks and their contributions to American cuisine. Ms. Harris recalls her first visit to an African market with her mother in Dakar. Little did she know that the Marche’ Kermel would propel her into a lifetime of market love on the African continent and a love of feed that those markets have spawned on both sides of the Atlantic. Following Columbus’s exploration, New World crops like tomatoes, corn, chilies, peanuts and cassava arrived on the African continent and transformed its cuisine.
Her masterful storytelling of the history that began in Africa, traversed the Atlantic slave routes, and eventually grew across the American continent, is both interesting and insightful. USA Today calls the book, “A satisfying gumbo of info, insight and research.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, door prizes consisting of bar-b-que sandwiches from Manning’s were given, and members were given them for next year’s study, Road Trip: All Around the South-Tips for a Southern Road Trip.
Members present included Collett Cross, Jean Dillard, Linda Everett, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Grace Provence, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, Jill smith, Joan Smith, and Lou Ann Staggs.