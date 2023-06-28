This culvert complex under Main Street appears to be where the water backs up most. Grates have been added to catch debris before it goes farther but the water is contained until it gets to the other side of Carter Avenue.
This culvert complex under Main Street appears to be where the water backs up most. Grates have been added to catch debris before it goes farther but the water is contained until it gets to the other side of Carter Avenue.
Power outages and flooding triggered by the severe thunderstorm that passed through the area Friday, June 16, have been resolved — for now — but Mayor Tim Kent is still seeking a long-term permanent solution to the flooding issue, he said Monday morning, June 19.
“We had two main problems: power outages in four different areas and flooding. We had six poles snapped due to limbs falling on lines, but power company crews were able to get power restored by about 4 a.m. Saturday,” Mayor Kent said.
“Camp Creek, behind the old Police Station, got out of its banks and flooded. We had put a box culvert and grate under Main Street some years ago, and that solved the problem until about two years ago, when someone cut down some trees upstream in 3-4 ft. lengths and laid them down. They’ve laid there long enough to die. They’ve stopped up the culvert and grate, and that causes the flooding.
“We’ve been struggling to fix that problem since then. We hope to be able to clean out under the culvert, and put another grate upstream, but we haven’t done that yet.
“We’d like to get things back to the way they were, but I don’t know what the answer is. When you get 3.2 inches of rain in 30 minutes like we did Friday night, we’re not equipped for that,” the mayor said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&