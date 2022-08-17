It’s been a contentious several weeks because city officials had to make a decision on whether to opt in to the medical marijuana cultivating and dispensing program. I think it has even been more contentious than when officials were having to deal with the beer and liquor laws. It certainly has not been pretty.
Aldermen finally voted to opt in, but by a bare 3-2 majority. Later, however, and perhaps unexpectedly to some, Mayor Tim Kent vetoed the board’s vote.
There have always been different ways to look at the issue, and at the mayor’s decision as well.
The mayor was wrong to veto because he overturned the will of the board of aldermen and the majority of the population. If the aldermen’s vote had gone against a clear, vast majority popular opinion, perhaps, the veto might have been more justified. As it was, though, the intial county vote (there is no good way to pull out the city-only vote) was as close to evenly split as possible.
He was wrong to veto because it will cost the city some revenue (although the amount is not even remotely clear at this point) and his veto means it may be more of a burden for some who justifiable need medical marijuana to obtain it, especially if they are ill.
Of course, one might also argue the mayor was correct in his veto because the vote was so close.
A more important reason to potentially veto is that the law was badly, hastily written.
At nearly 450 pages, it still leaves a lot of questions unanswered and even unaddressed, and reflects some bad decision-making on the legislature’s part.
One of the most important flaws is that the bill has no escape clause. I would never buy an expensive car knowing that if the wheels fell off and the engine exploded, I still could not give the car back. That’s kind of what the law in its current form does.
The mayor was correct in vetoing if it does prevent an increase in crime and illegal drug use, and indirectly impacts the city’s image and quality of life.
Although it may cause some inconvenience, the mayor’s veto does not prevent anyone who is qualified from purchasing and using medical marijuana in New Albany.
His veto does not prevent the city from ever opting in in the future; it only delays it at worst and affords some time to see how well the program works elsewhere.
So, was the mayor right or wrong? He was in something of a no-win situation whether he did anything or nothing because popular opinion is so split.
Maybe he was ultimately right in that it buys some time for the city to think about this a little more. The legislature certainly handed us a sack of skunks and it is not clear whether they will bother to correct the situation next spring.
I still lean toward the liquor analogy concerning marijuana. Supporters of both sides may be sincere and heartfelt, but possibly overreacting. Like liquor, marijuana may ultimately have very little effect on the city, good or bad. Time will tell whether the veto was right or wrong.
The whole discussion may be moot anyway, if not only medical marijuana, but recreational marijuana, becomes legal nationwide in the next few years.
