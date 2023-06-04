The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Union County deputy-involved shooting that left one man dead following a domestic violence barricaded suspect situation at a residence on Highway 349 in the Macedonia area of Union County, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said Saturday night.
He declined to release the name of the deputy involved or the decedent. He said the deputy was unhurt -- “thank the Lord” —and remains on duty for now.
Sheriff Edwards said the situation began to develop just before 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, after a woman told authorities she and a man had been in an altercation in a double-wide trailer, but that she had escaped.
Arriving deputies found the woman bleeding from a head wound. They soon learned the man was in a bedroom of the trailer, and that another person was also in the structure.
A deputy then encountered the man in the bedroom, and the man pointed a single-shot shotgun at the deputy, the sheriff said.
The deputy ducked, drew his semi-automatic Glock T/E service weapon, fired more than once and retreated outside the building, according to the sheriff.
A Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team made entry into the building about 7:45 p.m. Saturday and found the man dead in the bedroom, fatally shot by the deputy. The man had been struck by more than one round from the deputy’s handgun, the sheriff said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Union County Coroner Pam Boman. The body will be transported for an autopsy, the sheriff said Saturday.
There were no other injuries to people or animals, and no fire damage to the structure.
It’s unknown if the man and woman were related, the sheriff said.
“We’re sad for the family involved, but thankful our deputy was unhurt,” Sheriff Edwards said.
