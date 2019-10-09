Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, will make two stops in Union County on Nov. 5 as part of the Mississippi Department of Education's "Celebration of Excellence Tour" to recognize all A school districts.
District leaders, school board members, teachers, students and community members will join Dr. Wright at each location. Her first stop in the county will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at West Union Attendance Center to celebrate the Union County School District's third year as an A district and each of its four schools' first year as A-rated schools. After traveling to Pontotoc, Dr. Wright and her staff will make a second stop in the county from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. at the New Albany School District to celebrate its first year as an A district.
Statewide, the number of schools and districts earning an A has more than doubled, with A-rated schools jumping from 88 to 196, and A-rated districts increasing from 14 to 31.
“Student achievement is clearly on the rise, and I want to personally congratulate everyone in these school districts on their hard work and dedication to student learning," Dr. Wright said. "I look forward to visiting school districts each year, and the fact that I have so many on this year’s schedule speaks to the quality of education that our students are receiving. As schools across the state improve, our students reap the rewards of an education that better prepares them to achieve their goals."
Ken Basil, superintendent for the Union County School District, said everyone is looking forward to Dr. Wright's visit.
"We are very excited about Dr. Wright's visit to celebrate the accomplishments of our district and we appreciate her effort," Basil said.
Dr. Lance Evans, superintendent of the New Albany School District, shared similar sentiments.
“We are pleased to be part of Dr. Wright’s Celebration of Excellence Tour this fall,” Dr. Evans said. “We look forward to welcoming her to our community and providing the opportunity for her to see the outstanding performances of several of our student groups.”