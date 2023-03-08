Tammy Greer medicine wheel garden

Museum Moments on Thursday, March 16, at noon will feature Medicine Wheel Gardens. This topic will be discussed by Tammy Greer, Ph.D. Greer, a member of the United Houma Nation, is a faculty member at the University of Southern Mississippi. She is Director of the Mississippi Center for American Indian Research and Studies and is faculty advisor of the Golden Eagles Intertribal Society.

