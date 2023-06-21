The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi invite local media to join them as they officially announce their 2023 Dance Like The Stars participants on Wednesday, June 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Park Heights Restaurant, 335 East Main Street, Tupelo – 2nd Floor Breezeway.
The 18th Dance Like the Stars Event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Cadence Bank arena. The event was first started in 2006 and nearly 170 community volunteers from Lee, Lafayette, Tippah, Chickasaw and Union counties have participated. Volunteers agree to learn a professional ballroom dance routine with a professional partner from Tupelo’s The Dance Studio, but more importantly, they agree to raise funding for BGCNMS. The dancer raising the most money is named the event Grand Champion.
2023 Dancers Include: Erskine Cummings representing Ripley, Representative Sam Creekmore representing New Albany, Sierra Cannon representing Oxford and Carol Farris, Iffat Jarin, Windy Scruggs, Rosa Birks, Jackson Taylor, Beau Melton and Jamison “J.J.” Birks all representing Tupelo.
The group of dancers has already raised $101,000. Cannon was awarded an anonymous $5,000 for meeting the challenge of being the first dancer to reach $25,000 in donations.
The Dance Studio of Tupelo is owned by Rubye Del Harden. Professional instructors include: Tammy Wilson, Andrew Davis, Sara Davis, Gage Wood and Cameron Stevens.
