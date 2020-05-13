Melvin S. "Boogen" Rooker Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY -- Melvin S. "Boogen" Rooker Jr. passed away Monday evening, May 4, 2020 at The Magnolia Place Assisted Living in New Albany.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a private family graveside service honoring the life Mr. Rooker was held Wednesday, May 6 in the Beech Hill Cemetery with Minister King McCarver officiating. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
