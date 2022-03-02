On Feb. 19-21, Beverly Hall traveled to Alexandria, Va. to visit her friend, Billie McKee. After arriving at the airport, the ladies made a quick driving tour around the Nation's Capital, seeing many monuments and familiar sights. Afterwards, they visited the National Harbor, where they enjoyed a quick snack from the harbor market. Next, the girls attended a performance of the Shen Yun at The Kennedy Center. Shen Yun is known as one of the world's premier Classical Chinese companies. The performance was unbelievably beautiful with rich colorful costumes that you would have to see to believe. After the performance, the girls enjoyed dinner in Old Town Alexandria. On Sunday morning after a wonderful brunch, the friends enjoyed some of the historic sites in Alexandria. They saw George Washington's "town home" where he stayed prior to building Mount Vernon, Carlyle House and gardens, George Washington Masonic National Memorial, Old Town Waterfront, Old Town Visitor's Center, and Christ Church est. in 1773. Later in the afternoon, they enjoyed visiting the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. The friends enjoyed a wonderful weekend together.
Myla Mae Stanton won "Miss Tiny Myrtle" in a pageant this weekend. She was lovely in her purple gown that was trimmed in bling. Her Aunt Brandy Moorman fixed her hair and makeup, making her look lovely. Myla Mae enjoyed getting all dolled up for the occasion. She had so much fun with friends and family. She is the daughter of Andy and Meagan Stanton.
West Union's girls' basketball team beat Blue Mountain in the North Half Tournament on Friday night, Feb. 25. They left for Jackson on Sunday and played in the Big House on Monday, Feb. 28, at 10:30 a.m. against McEvans, a team from the South. West Union boys were eliminated on Feb. 19 while playing Coffeeville. Both girls and boys had great seasons, and congratulations to both teams.
Mary Ruth Garner from Arkansas died on Saturday, Feb. 26. Funeral services were held for her at Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola, Arkansas on Tuesday, March 1. Family viewing was from 12-2 p.m. with the funeral at 2 p.m. She was buried in Sandy Ridge Cemetery. She leaves behind two sons: Jamie Garner and Jerry Wayne Garner. She was a former member at Macedonia Baptist Church.
Thought for the Week: “Broken colors still color.”