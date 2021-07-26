The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to once again enter the 8th annual, American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”
Each year the Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Division is tasked with providing a memorable and meaningful photo for the contest submission and this year is no different. The 2021 submission is very special to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
This year the Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a Dodge Charger taken at the scenic Red Bluff Canyon in Marion County.
The photographed cruiser belonged to the late Trooper John Harris, Z-21. Trooper Harris was fatally struck by a tractor trailer while conducting a traffic stop on Hwy 16 in Yazoo County on May 28, 2021.
Trooper Harris was a member of the MHP Interdiction Team and had three years of service. He left behind a wife and two children.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is dedicating this year’s contest submission in honor of his memory.
The contest voting started on July 20, 2021 and runs through Aug. 3, 2021.
To vote, go to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Facebook Page and click on the link in the pinned post to view this year’s contest submissions and then scroll to the bottom to cast your vote for Mississippi.
You may also use the link below to go directly to the contest and vote.