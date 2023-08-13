UNION COUNTY —On Sunday, Aug. 13, about 12:41 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 22 in Union County involving a pedestrian.
An eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jackson Hudson, 18, of Dumas, collided with Christopher M. Maclin, 51, — reports differed about his address —walking east on Interstate 22, according to Troop F Public Information Officer Bryan McGee.
A Highway Patrol report based on Maclin’s driver’s license indicated was from Dallas, Ga.
Union County Coroner Pam Boman indicated that, based on conversation with a family member, Maclin was most recently living in Memphis, Tenn.
Maclin received fatal injuries from the crash, which happened near Mile Marker 56 east of the Myrtle exit. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Boman.
Boman said it appeared Maclin’s truck may have broken down and he began walking when he was struck.
She indicated Maclin had been hit by two vehicles. Highway Patrol sources declined to confirm or deny whether more than one vehicle was involved.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
