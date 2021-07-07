NEW ALBANY • Mississipi Highway Troop F, headquartered in New Albany, has been involved in several different activities recently, according to information from a variety of sources.
Capsule summaries of their recent activities:
- Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee, the MHP Troop F public information officer, thanked Ms. Holly Wilhite of Kountry Kids Daycare in New Albany for letting him talk with the children about what to do if they get separated from a parent or guardian and to look for a police officer or firefighter for help.
“We appreciate Ms. Holly Wilhite of Kountry Kids Daycare in New Albany for allowing me the opportunity to talk with the children about what to do if they get separated from a parent or guardian and to look for a police officer or firefighter for help,” Staff Sgt. McGee said recently.
“We asked the children to look for a fireman, policeman, or any law enforcement person if they get separated or lost.
“We want the children to view us as real and not be scared of us.
“We gave the children small squeeze balls with our emblems on it, and they seemed to be receptive and enjoy the program,” he said.
Two of the children agreed. Said Caleb Parker: “I liked how Sergeant McGee talked about what we should do if lost. We should find an officer. I liked how calm he was.”
Added Georgia Stroupe: “I liked learning about what to do if I get lost. I also liked getting the squishy ball he gave us all.”
- Troopers wish Lieutenant Chad Cummings and Master Sergeant Mike Griffin – both of F Troop – a long, healthy, and happy retirement. Their departure is well-deserved after 25 and 34.25 years of service, respectively, to the state, troopers said.
- Troopers wish Master Sergeant Steven Braddock a very long, healthy, and happy retirement. His departure is well-deserved after 27 years of service to this great state, troopers said.
- The Mississippi Highway Patrol also offers the Look Before You Lock program to area drivers or passengers to insure they don’t leave children unattended in a hot vehicle.
The program emphasized the following points:
- Forgetting can be fatal, so troopers urge drivers and passengers be sure to #LookBeforeYouLock
- Create a visual reminder by placing the child’s diaper bag, jacket, or hat in the front seat.
- Force yourself to look in the back seat by placing daily necessities in the back seat. i.e., backpack, lunch box, or briefcase.
- Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended regardless of the length of time or temperature outside.
- Hold others accountable and check with the individual dropping the child off to ensure the child was dropped off.
- Lock vehicles not in use, and keep keys out of reach of children.
- Teach your kids to honk the horn if they get stuck inside a car.