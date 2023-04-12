MHP dropoff

A room full of supplies donated by the community awaited shipment from Troop F headquarters to Amory and Rolling Fork.

Headquarters for Troop F of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol served as a drop-off point Tuesday through Thursday, March 28-30, for those wishing to donate anything to help people in Amory or Rolling Fork devastated by the recent tornado that churned through those cities.

