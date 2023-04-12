Headquarters for Troop F of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol served as a drop-off point Tuesday through Thursday, March 28-30, for those wishing to donate anything to help people in Amory or Rolling Fork devastated by the recent tornado that churned through those cities.
“The community turned out in full force,” according to Troop F Public Information Officer Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee.
The community support was reflected by the donations of bottled water, canned foods, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and paper products brought by the Troop F headquarters at 1103 Bratton Road in New Albany.
Big M Transportation of Blue Mountain — a freight transportation and logistics company — donated numerous trucks to help haul the items to the two cities.
The trucks pulled out Friday, March 31, according to Staff Sergeant McGee.
Troop F headquarters was one of three drop-off points for those wishing to donate to the two cities’ tornado victims.
The other drop-off points were the Jackson (Miss.) fairgrounds, and Troop K headquarters in Biloxi.
It’s unclear at this point if there will be another community drop-off, SSgt. McGee said this week.
