NEW ALBANY • Troopers assigned to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F, headquartered in New Albany, recently honored two of their own killed in the line of duty.
Troopers honored the life and service of Trooper John Harris (Badge Z-21) of the Mississippi Highway Patrol on Tuesday, June 1.
Harris was struck by a vehicle on May 28 while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County, sustaining what proved to be fatal injuries. He left behind a wife and two small children.
Thousands of community members, law enforcement officers from across the country, and elected officials gathered in Madison in early June to pay their respects. Trooper Harris made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the citizens of Mississippi. His courage and dedication will always be remembered, officers said.
The Mississippi State Troopers Association is currently collecting donations on behalf of Harris’ family. The Campaign link is https://fundthefirst.com/.../mississippi-highway-patrol
Harris’ memorial ceremony followed one for Master Sergeant Steve Loy Hood, BAdge F-3, on May 29 – the 12-year anniversary of his end of watch.
Master Sergeant Hood was killed in 2009 in an automobile accident while pursuing a vehicle on State Highway 370 near the Lee County-Prentiss County line.
Sergeant Hood’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, causing fatal injuries. Witnesses were able to identify the vehicle that Sergeant Hood was pursuing. The driver was later arrested and charged with felony fleeing and manslaughter and is currently serving seven years in a state correctional facility.
Sergeant Hood had served with the agency for 26 years. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and son.
What follows are capsule summaries of Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F’s other recent activities:
• MHP Troop F Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee recently thanked Ms. Holly Wilhite of Kountry Kids Daycare in New Albany for letting him talk with the children about what to do if they get separated from a parent or guardian and to look for a police officer or firefighter for help.
• The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said it will partner with Attorney General Lynn Fitch, the Mississippi Trucking Association, KLLM Transport, and the Mississippi Department of Education in the fight to end human trafficking. Further details are coming soon, troopers said.
• On Monday, June 21, troopers said customers throughout the state can use a new online appointment system, resulting in shorter lines and wait times at Driver Service Bureaus. Save time and “Skip the Line” by scheduling an appointment online at: http://www.dps.ms.gov/appointment
• On Tuesday, May 26, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Highway Patrol honored Class 64 at the Colonel’s Luncheon in Jackson. Retired Colonel Chris Gillard delivered the keynote address and was recognized for his years of service and leadership.
• On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Trooper Bryan Anderson, F-28, and Trooper Cody McGee, F-41, were directing traffic on Highway 72 after a tractor-trailer lost its load of metal. During the cleanup, a pickup truck stopped, anxiously seeking a hospital because his wife accidentally cut her wrist while visiting the Tishomingo State Park.
Troopers immediately applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and called for an ambulance to respond to the scene. The tourniquet was successful, and the ambulance arrived to transport the lady to an area hospital for further treatment.‘
Troopers’ quick thinking and lifesaving actions saved this lady from a potentially more serious consequences from her injury, officers said.
• On Monday, May 17, the Exchange Club of North Jackson hosted the 2019 and 2020 Trooper of the Year Banquet. Troop F’s recipients were: Staff Sergeant Randy Box, F-27, 2019 recipient, Master Sergeant Jason Jenkins, F-02, 2020 recipient.
• The Mississippi Highway Patrol recently partnered with ICC to create the MHP CORE Program for preferred candidates, targeting those who are interested in entering the field of law enforcement. It is the first and only program of its kind in the state. For more information, email mhpcore@iccms.edu.