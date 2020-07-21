The decision that was approved last Tuesday by the Executive Committee of the MHSAA quite possibly could not be the final verdict, but it was a welcome start for all of us involved with prep sports.
Here is the proposal from the MHSAA from their press release on their website:
"The MHSAA Executive Committee voted Tuesday to delay the Fall sports calendar two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Practice for cross country, swimming and volleyball can begin August 10 with competition among schools permitted starting August 24.
Practice for football can begin August 17. Scrimmages between schools are allowed beginning August 28th with games starting September 4th. The football playoff and championship dates are unchanged. Games scheduled for the first two weeks of the season will not be made up."
We all realize that this is just a proposal and that it is possibly subject to change should the need arise. A lot is at stake in early August as Mississippi's public schools are scheduled to begin.
Hopefully, this will allow our schools to get back into the classrooms with on-site instruction rather than the video and distance learning that took place to finish the spring of 2020.
The fall sports teams have had the opportunity to put in place many of the regulations and guidelines that have been issued by the State of Mississippi and the Mississippi Department of Health while they held summer workout sessions.
There will some areas that athletics will possibly be a bit ahead in the game over classroom instruction when classes do convene since they have had these weeks to work through all the pandemic situations and scenarios that have been presented. Maybe this will be of help school-wide in regards to health and safety of our students.
We do realize however, that things could change and we may see the proverbial goalposts moved again depending on how schools are affected by the coronavirus.
For the time being though, we appreciate the MHSAA trying to restore some normalcy to an otherwise unprecedented situation. We also commend the coaches and training staff for their hard work in taking the necessary precautions to attempt to keep our athletes safe during summer workouts.
We must all trust and pray that this will soon pass and we can resume our way of life as best we can.