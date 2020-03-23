Clinton – In concurrence with Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to close all public schools in Mississippi due to the Coronavirus, the Mississippi High School Activities Association on Friday extended its suspension of all competition and practice in athletic and fine arts activities until April 17.
The MHSAA Executive Committee confirmed its decision one day after the governor’s order to keep schools closed until the middle of next month.
“Our MHSAA Executive Committee and MHSAA Sports Medicine Committee were in accordance with an extension until April 17,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said. “Like many State High School Associations around the South and throughout the nation, the MHSAA will continue to monitor and evaluate this situation as we move into the month of April. But as long as schools remain closed on a statewide basis, return to competition and practice will not be an option.”
Per the Executive Committee’s decision Friday, the following events set for March and April were canceled and will not be made up due to scheduling and logistical issues:
MHSAA State Archery Championships per AIMS Director of Archery in Mississippi Schools
Mississippi Choral Arts Festival and State Choral Performance Assessments per the Mississippi Music Educators Association
MHSAA Concert Band Championships per the Mississippi Band Directors Association
The MHSAA Executive Committee also voted to cancel spring football practice for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. The committee will look at adding an additional week of preseason practice for schools prior to the 2020 football season and upcoming sports physicals for the next school year will be addressed with our schools.