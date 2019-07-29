Last week the Mississippi High School Activities Association announced they were making changes to the high school basketball playoff tournament.
The most dramatic change is that the 2019-2020 state championships will no longer be at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, but rather will be played at The Pavilion at Ole Miss or Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State.
This is a major win for any and all teams, players and coaches. I mean really, would you like to tell your grandchildren that you played on the same floor that either State or Ole Miss played on or would your rather tell them how great it was to play in the antiquated Mississippi Coliseum?
What better way to showcase Mississippi prep basketball than to play the state championships on the same floor that our SEC schools play on. I think this is an all-around win for everyone involved including our two universities.
The site will be determined after the two schools have their schedules completed and the team that is on the road in the SEC will play host to the MHSAA championships.
Other possible sites for future state championships have mentioned BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo and the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi as possibilities per Dalton Middleton of the Daily Journal.
The only games scheduled to remain in Jackson for now would be the semifinal rounds for both girls and boys.
Another issue that was solved was the scheduling of the quarterfinal rounds to be played at a neutral site, which for our teams in the north will be the ICC Coliseum and Mississippi Valley State.
We won't run into the issue that occurred last year when Calhoun City hosted Ingomar in both boys and girls action on the same night and scores of fans for each school were unable to enter the gym due to minimal seating.
No change will be made to the process for the first two rounds as the higher seeds will draw the host assignment, but there was not much of a problem for the earlier rounds.
Again, in my point of view, I think they made all the right moves here and hope all goes well with the changes.