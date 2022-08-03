It’s not surprising to see a thriving business decide to move to a larger market, but sometimes going in the opposite direction makes sense.
That’s what happened with Mike and Torie Keys, who operate Mike’s BBQ House.
After five successful years in Tupelo having opened in 2017, they have moved to the Town of Blue Springs and business is booming there.
The move can partly by accident.
“We met Mike Gentry in 2019 and he told us about this building he had,” Keys said. The Gentries were regular customers of the Tupelo restaurant and Keys and his wife had been thinking about opening a second restaurant. It turned out that many of their customers lived in the Blue Springs area so having a place there made sense.
Then, of course, Covid hit. “It was hard to find employees and it looked easier in Blue Springs,” he said. There was also the possibility of business from Toyota employees as well as those living in the community.
Time to renew the lease on the Tupelo building was coming up this year and that helped the Keyes make a decision. “We liked the building. We wanted to be in Blue Springs,” he said.
They opened July 4.
Mike didn’t just jump into the restaurant business and he said he comes from a long line of pitmasters.
“I started cooking when I was 15 or 16,” he said. “I cooked steaks at Western Sizzlin’. I don’t know whether I cooked them good but I cooked a lot of them.”
He thinks he gained a love of cooking from his grandmother, Emma Keys, but he was set on a path.
He worked for Wendy’s until 2005, becoming the training manager for essentially the whole state. He also worked for Hardee’s, becoming district manager, but was beginning to chafe a little.
“With corporations, you have to go by their own rules,” he said. “Being your own boss, you make your own decisions. You’re not working to make the other fella rich.”
Mike’s BBQ House serves pulled pork and chicken, ribs and rib tips and bologna, sausage and pork chop sandwiches, along with the traditional side dishes. Family packs are popular near the weekends.
Although business from Toyota might be expected, he says one would be surprised by the number of East Union folks who come by.
“I smoke everything we serve,” he said, in the way of meats. “There’s no cooking inside the store.”
He describes his barbecue as Memphis style and his philosophy is “low and slow.” He uses a proprietary blend of woods and makes his own rub and sauce.
Mike said they plan to gradually expand the menu with time, but for now they are essentially selling out every day. They do catering.
“I’m looking at steaks on Fridays, but no fish. We have Cravin’ Catfish,” he said.
Mike’s BBQ House is at 1180 Hwy. 9 South in Blue Springs, just down the street from the town hall.
They’re open from 10:30 a.m. t0 2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. They also are open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. The have carry-out orders only, but a few outside seats and tables are available.
One may place orders by calling 662-891-PORK (7675).
“Our mission is providing a down-home, family-friendly atmosphere with mouth-watering traditional southern BBQ served with a warm smile and a side of southern hospitality,” the Keyes say on their website.
The Keyses say they are happy with the move and the community has been welcoming.
“Everybody knows everybody and everybody helps everybody,” he said. “Business is good. The people are good.”
