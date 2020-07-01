Martha Mildred Berryhill Weeden
NEW ALBANY -- Martha Mildred Berryhill Weeden passed away June 25, 2020, at the age of 98 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
She was born to James Miller Berryhill and Cora E. Douell Berryhill on Jan. 28, 1922, in Union County. She was the widow of John Leslie Weeden, whom she married on March 3, 1942, and who preceded her in death in 1992. Mildred graduated from Ingomar High School in 1939, was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church for 70 years, and a member of the Pontotoc Chapter of the Order of The Eastern Star.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Ingomar Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Wilder and Bro. Jeremy Vaughan officiating. Visitation was from 1:15 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She leaves behind two daughters-in-law: Joeanne Weeden and Sara Weeden of Ingomar; two sons: John F. Weeden (Ivy) of New Harmony and Dr. Carl L. Weeden (Glynda) of Corinth. She also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren: Jerry Weeden (Dianne), Terry Weeden (Betsy), Keith Weeden (Pam), Sonya Dendy (Glen), all of Ingomar and Tonya Weir (Bobby) of Jasonville, Ind., Dr. Mike Weeden (June) and Ken Weeden (Amy) of Corinth, Carla D. Weeden of Sarasota, FL., Mark Weeden (Carla) of Tupelo, Jorja Weeden of New Harmony, Jenny Byrd (Jason) of Oxford, Jason Weeden (Cary), Jennifer Nance (Kelly), and Justin Weeden (Lindy), all of Ingomar; 29 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth (Lib) McMillen of New Albany; and one sister-in-law: Brenda Berryhill of New Albany.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sons: James Elvis Weeden and Gerald L. Weeden; and six brothers: Billy Berryhill, Darryll Berryhill, Russell Berryhill, Carl Berryhill, Gerald Layne Berryhill, and James Berryhill. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jerry Weeden, Terry Weeden, Keith Weeden, Dr. Mike Weeden, Ken Weeden, Mark Weeden, Jason Weeden, and Justin Weeden.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Sanctuary Hospice House. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.