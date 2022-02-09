At the end of each fall and spring semester, Millsaps College recognizes outstanding achievement by students by naming them to the President’s Scholars and Dean’s Scholars list.
The President’s Scholars List consists of those students who for the semester:
§ Earned at least 12 semester hours;
§ Earned a GPA of 3.85 for that semester;
§ Earned grades of C or higher in each course; and
§ Met the standard, in the judgment of the president of the college, of being a good citizen of the college community.
The Dean’s Scholars List consists of those students who for the semester:
§ Earned at least 12 semester hours;
§ Earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for that semester;
§ Earned grades of C or higher in each course; and
§ Met the standard, in the judgment of the dean of the college, of being a good citizen of the college community.
Among the President’s Scholars was Annemarie Fetter of Etta.
Among the Dean’s Scholars was Morris Kelly Clayton of New Albany.
Founded in Jackson, Mississippi in 1890, Millsaps College is a national liberal arts college dedicated to academic excellence, open inquiry and free expression, the exploration of faith to inform vocation and the innovative shaping of the social, economic and cultural progress of our region. Consistently ranked as one of the best values in higher education, Millsaps has been praised by Colleges That Change Lives, The Princeton Review, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine, The John Templeton Foundation and The Fiske Guide to Colleges.