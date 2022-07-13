Pageant director Chris Pugh presents Lexie Kent with a gift purse for her competition journey. At left are BNA Bank President Mike Staten and New Albany Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud.
Miss New Albany, Lexie Kent, is representing the city as she competes in the 73rd Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition in Hattiesburg that concludes Saturday.
Family, friends and other well-wishers gave her a good-luck reception and send-off at the Magnolia Civic Center Saturday morning.
Kent modeled the dresses she will be wearing in competition and performed her community commercial speech promoting New Albany.
While the pageant is formally July 15-16, the entrants actually have six days of activities leading up to the finals.
They have one-on-one interviews, panel interviews, give 90-second speeches promoting Mississippi and 20-second speeches promoting their hometown. There is evening gown competition as well as final on-stage interviews.
The winner receives a $25,000 prize package and represents the state for one year. Other awards are presented for speech, ad sales, being most photogenic and social media presence.
The entrants are essentially isolated in terms of any outside help and must do their own makeup and hair for the events.
The final stage of the competition will be in the Saenger Theater July 16 at 8 p.m.
Kent is a graduate of New Albany High School and Itawamba Community College. She plans to pursue a degree in radiologic technology with additional certifications in sonography. At ICC, she was elected as sophomore homecoming maid, inducted into Phi Theta Kappa and Sigma Kappa Delta Honor Societies, and was a member of the Lady Indians Tennis Team. Kent enjoys staying active and regularly attending pilates in New Albany.
She was selected to represent New Albany earlier this year and Allyson Beard was chosen to serve as Miss Teen New Albany.