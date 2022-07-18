Miss New Albany, Lexie Kent, was selected as one of the finalists in the 73rd Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition in Hattiesburg this past weekend.
Kent bested 30 other contestants from throughout the state to make it to the top 10.
“She’s a dream queen,” Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said. “Respectful, eager to learn, committed to duties, punctual… the adjectives that can describe who she is as a role model, a young woman and future civic leader are endless. We love her and she did us proud! Can’t wait for her involvement with this pageant and her influence on the young women in this community for many years to come.”
Although Stroud put in many hours helping prepare Lexie for the competition herself, she said the success would not have been possible without the passionate work of local pageant director Chris Pugh.
“We are blessed to have a pageant professional in this community with over 20 years of experience working with young women and transforming them into beautiful, intelligent, community representatives,” she said. “Chris Pugh Invests countless volunteer hours Into this program and I would say he is our secret weapon to the success of the Miss New Albany Pageant.”
“In addition, we have community buy-in through businesses that invest thousands of dollars into scholarship packages that go towards the education of these women,” Stroud said. BNA Bank sponsors the title holder.
“New Albany is one of a handful of communities that actually give financial scholarships out to the winners and alternates and is the only one that has a teen program that cultivates future competitors,” she added.
Chosen Miss Hospitality was Hannah Grace Crain of Hernando, who has New Albany ties. She is the granddaughter of Jimmy and Suzanne Still and the daughter of Matt and Heather Crain. She is an entering freshman at Ole Miss and in the Sally Barksdale Honor College.
As part of the scored competition, Kent had to do one-on-one interviews, panel interviews, give 90-second speeches promoting Mississippi and 20-second speeches promoting New Albany. Evening gown competition as well as final on-stage interviews were the final two nights at the Saenger Theater.
The entrants were essentially isolated in terms of any outside help and required to do their own makeup and hair for the events.
Kent will represent the city for the coming year along with Allyson Beard, who was chosen to serve as Miss Teen New Albany.
“Our program is one that many other communities reference when speaking of outstanding commitment to the Mississippi Miss Hospitality brand,” Stroud said. “Since re-entering the state pageant three years ago, we have had top ten placement each year with a first alternate in 2021.”
The top ten finalists included winner Hannah Crain, runner-up Ellis Ann Jackson of Starkville,
Aubree Dillon of Madison County, Anna Kaitlyn Ashley of Magee, Katherine Bishop of Pike County, Jaycee Drew Jansen of Booneville, Emily Warren of Pontotoc County, Peyton Rounsaville of Greene County and Rachel Shoemaker of Smith County.
Kent is a graduate of New Albany High School and Itawamba Community College. She plans to pursue a degree in radiologic technology with additional certifications in sonography. At ICC, she was elected as sophomore homecoming maid, inducted into Phi Theta Kappa and Sigma Kappa Delta Honor Societies, and was a member of the Lady Indians Tennis Team. Kent enjoys staying active and regularly attending Pilates in New Albany.