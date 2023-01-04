New Albany Main Street and The Office of Community Development will host the annual Miss New Albany Scholarship Competition at the Magnolia Civic Center Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.
Contestants from ages 13 through 17 will compete for the title of Miss Teen New Albany, and those 18 through 24 for Miss New Albany. More than $5,000 in scholarships will be awarded.
Judging in the Miss Teen division is based on evening gown and active wear. The winner receives a $500 scholarship. Judging for Miss New Albany is based on a five-minute interview, a 20-second speech on stage promoting New Albany and Union County, and evening gown.
Runner-ups in both divisions also receive scholarship awards. All the scholarships must be used at Mississippi schools and contestants must live in New Albany or Union County. Billye Jean Stroud, Community Development Director, noted, “This is our largest scholarship program to date and could not have been possible without our presenting sponsors.”
This year’s sponsors include BNA Bank, Magnolia Soap and Bath Company, Van-Atkins Jewelers, Rachel Ray Real Estate ,Perkins Dental and Coombs Gas for Miss New Albany and Pam Brown State Farm, Representative Sam Creekmore, Mission Rehabilitation, J. Morris Realty and Weeden Eye Clinic for Miss Teen.
Both Miss Teen New Albany and Miss New Albany will represent the city of New Albany at events such as parades, festivals, and ribbon cuttings. The contestant who is crowned the 2023 Miss New Albany will have the honor of competing at the state level at Miss Hospitality Mississippi in Hattiesburg in July. The winner of the state title will be the Ambassador for Mississippi Tourism.
The current Miss New Albany is Lexie Kent and Allyson Beard serves as Miss Teen New Albany. Both Kent and her predecessor, Becca Childers were selected as finalists in the state pageant.
Chris Pugh, Miss New Albany coordinator, said, “This is an amazing event that allows the competitors to refine their communication skills and network with other young women who have similar goals for college.”
The competition is open for registration and anyone who is interested can find information and sign-up forms at newalbanymainstreet.com. Questions can be directed to Chris Pugh by calling 662-316-8594.
Tickets are on sale and cost $10 each. You may purchase tickets by visiting magnoliatheatrenewalbany.com.
Please note that the Magnolia Theatre has updated the seating chart for 2023 to better accommodate guests with disabilities in need of easy access or a companion.
