Miss Union County Fair winners are, from left, Va’Shawna Flemming (2nd alternate); Addison Christina Owen (1st alternate); Larsen Brooke Jolly (Miss Union County Fair). Va’Shawna Flemming is the daughter of Gerome and Margaret Flemming. Addison Christina Owen is the daughter of Brett and Eva Owen. Larsen Brooke Jolly is the daughter of Mandy and Kevin Jolly.
Teen Miss Union County Fair winners are, from left, Riley Kate Anderson (3rd alternate); Alex Brooke Raines (3rd alternate); Lillie Grace Hampton (2nd alternate); Presley Nicole Gregory (1st alternate); Jayonna Anderson (Teen Miss Union County Fair). Riley Kate Anderson is the daughter of Kelly and Rob Anderson. Alex Brooke Raines is the daughter of Stevie Raines and Jessica Carpenter. Lillie Grace Hampton is the daughter of Rhonda and Randy Hampton. Presley Nicole Gregory is the daughter of Shane and Patience Gregory. Jayonna Anderson is the daughter of Kesonya and Nick Mathis, and Patrick Anderson.
Pre-Teen Miss Union County Fair winners are, from left, Emma Cate Hill (3rd alternate); Meredith Grace Garrison (3rd alternate); Madison Lane Akin (2nd alternate); Maybree Lynn Elder (1st alternate); Braelynn Faith Hester (Pre-Teen Miss Union County Fair). Emma Cate Hill is the daughter of CJ and Jennifer Hill. Meredith Grace Garrison is the daughter of Jonathan and Coreal Garrison. Madison Lane Akin is the daughter of Dustin and Adrian Akin. Maybree Lynn Elder is the daughter of Justin and Samantha Rollins, and Patrick and Brittany Elder. Braelynn Faith Hester is the daughter of J.J. and Lacy Hester.
Abby Hull
New Albany Gazette
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&