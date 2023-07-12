New Albany was host to a national pageant winner this past week.
Hannah Perrigin, who was selected Miss Volunteer America 2024 only a couple of weeks ago, had come to Van-Atkins Jewelry to make a promotional video. Van-Atkins is one of the sponsors of the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant and also provide a pair of the store’s custom-designed diamond earrings to wear. Van-Atkins also is a sponsor for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, donating a diamond ring to be raffled off in conjunction with the St. Jude Dream Home.
The visit was perhaps even more special because Perrigin was Miss Mississippi Volunteer before winning the national title.
Perrigin is a 24-year-old native of Columbus and 2020 graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies. During her time at Ole Miss, she was involved on campus as a News Watch Anchor, Student Activities Association Representative, Ole Miss Most Beautiful 2019, and a Provost Scholar.
With over $40,000 in cash and in-kind scholarships that she was awarded upon crowning, she hopes to pursue a Master of Science in Food and Nutrition and open her own fitness coaching business, Strong Not Skinny.
She is a certified personal trainer, trained model, and content creator for Anytime Fitness locations across the Southeast.
The Volunteer pageant is a scholarship and service organization. They are partners with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a special focus as well.
Perrigin has travelled the state as Miss Mississippi Volunteer teaching safe driving practices to young drivers working to combat the state’s historically-high teen driving fatality rates as the official spokesperson of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s D.R.I.V.E. campaign (Driving Requires Initiative Values and Education).
This year’s state pageant was held in Tupelo this past week and included the Miss Mississippi Volunteer title, Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer title and Miss Spirit of Mississippi title. Main judging categories include interview, talent, fitness and wellness, and evening gown.
Allyson Beard represented New Albany in the teen category. Miss Magnolia Volunteer Evans Rhett, was crowned Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 and Rebekah Wallace was named Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer.
As national winner, Perrigin not only wins a title but also has other opportunities. Along with $50,000 in scholarship funds, she will have the opportunity to meet with CAA (Creative Artists Agency) Nashville, receive a Sherri Hill Designer package that includes a trip to New York City for NY Fashion Week, and engage in meetings with Big Machine Label Group and Red Street Records, among other prospects.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.