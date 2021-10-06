The Mississippi Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) today announced a $45,000 STEM Talent Pipeline educational grant from PhRMA to support STEM programs at eight Mississippi Boys & Girls Clubs.
“We appreciate PhRMA and their member companies for devoting resources to STEM curriculum in our state,” said Thomas A. Norman, Executive Director at Mississippi Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. “Our Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the state are excited to introduce more youth to STEM careers and help them stay on track to graduate high school with a plan for the future. Exposure to science, technology, engineering and math is critical during the tween years, when young people’s natural curiosity drives interest and builds capacity for success in these disciplines.”The Mississippi Alliance of the Boys and Girls Clubs and PhRMA are committed to fostering educational growth in STEM areas to offer students competitive jobs in the future. STEM – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – is an interdisciplinary approach to learning where children are provided a hands-on, activity-based curriculum connecting youth to science themes they encounter regularly. Occupations with a STEM focus will continue to be in demand for generations to come.
Careers in STEM are available for graduates with both two-year degree and four-year degree programs. Introducing students to jobs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at an early age can help students determine what they would like to do and focus their efforts toward a specific career path.
PhRMA’s STEM Talent Pipeline program was created to support existing or developing STEM initiatives and demonstrates to students that the biopharmaceutical industry actively supports their passion for learning. The STEM programs offered in the local clubs are perfect partners to enhance learning and invest in Mississippi’s future.
“It is critical that we continue to foster growth and opportunity for skilled technical workers if we want to continue to find cures and treatments that save lives,” said Sarah Sutton, Senior Manager, Public Affairs at PhRMA. “PhRMA represents the nation’s leading biopharmaceutical research companies and draws from a broad range of STEM fields that span all levels, from lab technicians to medical scientists and chemists to mathematicians, statisticians and industrial engineers. We’re excited to partner with the Mississippi Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs to support the passion for STEM curriculum for Mississippi's youth and develop future innovators.”
To help educate students and serve as a resource to teachers and parents to answer questions and address concerns about the global health crisis, PhRMA created distance learning resources.
The following Boys & Girls Clubs were selected as recipients of the grants through the Mississippi Alliance of the Boys and Girls Clubs:
- Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi
- Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Delta
- Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi
- Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County
- Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi
- Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle
- Boys & Girls Club of the Gulf Coast
- Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club – Hattiesburg
About Boys and Girls Club of Mississippi
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mississippi are dedicated to building Great Futures for the youth of the state. Learn more by visiting. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Mississippi are dedicated to the empowerment of Mississippi’s youth, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mississippi works to ensure that every child has every opportunity to thrive — for their futures, for their communities and for themselves. Learn more by visiting https://bgc-ms.org/.