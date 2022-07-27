When you can throw from deep short

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Writing, reading, photography, art and music are all part of the annual Faulkner Literary Fest and Competition in New Albany.  The Mississippi Arts commission has awarded the festival and competition a grant that will be used for programming during the festival from July through October.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus