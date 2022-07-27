Writing, reading, photography, art and music are all part of the annual Faulkner Literary Fest and Competition in New Albany. The Mississippi Arts commission has awarded the festival and competition a grant that will be used for programming during the festival from July through October.
The grant totaling $4,500 is part of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in fiscal year 2022-23 and will be used to finance speakers, exhibits, musicians, writing workshops and other programming for the festival.
“We are pleased to provide support for the arts organizations throughout the state who inspire and serve their communities every day, “said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “These funds will help organizations continue to create innovative exhibitions, performances and programming for millions of people to enjoy throughout the next year.”
The William Faulkner Literary Competition began on the 100th birthday of the New Albany native in 1997, and 2022 marks the 25th year for the festival, said Jill Smith, director of the Union County Heritage Museum who works with the Literary Committee to administer the competition and festival.
“The committee is very grateful to the Mississippi Arts Commission for this grant and we have good things planned for the coming months related to the arts for our community,” she said.
The exhibit “Visual Storytelling: Six Mississippi Voices” opened last week and is part of the annual programming. Faulkner biographer Carl Rollyson’s book talk and book signing on July 19 is another event. It will be up through August. The Community Read is “When You Can Throw From Deep Short” written by Brices Crossroad’s native Robert Hamblin. The book dramatizes the power of sport, baseball in particular, to inspire teamwork, camaraderie and hope to change lives for the better. Books are at the Museum Gift Shop and the Union County Library.
The August Museum Moments will feature Kate Stewart as she discusses the Faulkner book Intruder in the Dust: Young Detectives of Faulkner and Nancy Drew on Thursday, Aug. 18, at noon.
An exhibit featuring the work of artist and photographer Bill Stieber of Nashville will open in September exhibiting his photographs of blues performers from the area as well as his unique artwork of portraits that he has created using bits and pieces of objects from the locations where the blues performers lived and played from the Delta to the Mississippi Hills to Beale Street.
There will be writing workshops for children and song writing programming with the season two of Beyond the Tracks. There is a lot planned for Literary Fest 2022 in New Albany. “We try to include something for all ages and interests as much as possible to celebrate creativity and the arts,” Smith said.
More than $6,000 is awarded to winners of the annual literary competition to people all over the world. The deadline for entry into the Literary Competition is July 31 for plays, short stories and poetry. The deadline for novel entry was July 15. Student entries for short story deadline is Aug. 31, and is open only to Mississippi students. Go to www.williamfaulknerliterarycompetition.com to enter and for details.
