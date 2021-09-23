The Mississippi Arts Commission is announcing its second round of funding dedicated to providing relief to Mississippi’s arts sector during the continued economic impacts of COVID-19. The National Endowment for the Arts received $135 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, 40 percent of which was allocated to state, jurisdictional and regional art organizations. As part of this allocation, the Mississippi Arts Commission received nearly $800,000 in recovery funding to distribute to arts organizations throughout the state.
To provide economic relief as quickly as possible, MAC will distribute two rounds of ARP grants. MAC’s first round will award COVID Relief Grant to its current Operating Grantees who will be notified by Sept. 23.
RESCUE Grant funding will be open for eligible arts-focused 501c3 organizations with eligible expenses, such as salaries, rent and utilities. Eligible arts organizations may apply for up to $4,000 in RESCUE Grants beginning Oct. 18 with a deadline of Nov. 7.
“As arts organizations around the state continue to suffer the economic hardships of COVID-19, especially as the Delta variant surges, we welcome this needed federal funding,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “We are very grateful to Congress, the President, and the NEA for this recovery funding, which will help arts organizations across the state weather the continued challenges of the pandemic.”