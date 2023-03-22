Mississippi Boychoir will be in concert at the Union County Heritage Museum on Saturday, April 1. There will be two concerts presented – one at 1 p.m. and one at 3 p.m.
The choir will present music from several different genres, from classic choral music, to spirituals, to popular music.
The concert is free and open to the public. The choir will be accepting donations to fund its upcoming summer international festival trip.
The choir is made up of boys from ages six to 18. Choir members receive superior musical training in vocal, technique, rythmn, sight reading, and tone quality. They attend regular rehearsals and intensive music camps. They are trained in leadership, responsibility, teamwork, self-discipline and social skills as well as musical skill.
Mississippi Boychoir has been selected to participate in the Pro-Musica International Choral Festival in Kingston, Ontario, Canada this summer and is raising funds to make it possible for the entire choir to travel.
Mississippi BoyChoir was founded in 1995. It is funded by grants from the Mississippi Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts, South Arts and Community Foundations for Mississippi as well as individual contributions.
Bobby G. Helms is the Artistic Director for the choir.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany. For more information call 662-538-0014.
About Mississippi Boychoir: Founded in 1995, Mississippi Boychoir has been providing a life-changing musical, cultural, and developmental experience for the young men of our state for over 25 years. From the group’s beginnings in Columbus, Mississippi Boychoir now operates three chapters: Jackson, Brookhaven, and Vicksburg. More information is at www.msboychoir.org, or 601-665-7374.
