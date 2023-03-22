Every once in a while the Mississippi Economic Council goes on the road to survey the needs and concerns of communities throughout the state. This past week they visited Union County and also touted their comprehensive plan and “Securing Mississippi’s Future.”
A hallmark of MEC visits is their audience participation surveys.
President and CEO Scott Waller posed questions, compared Union County responses to those from other areas and discussed how MEC is addressing concerns.
Those present, which included officials and private citizens from surrounding areas as well as Union County, said that education is our greatest asset. Workforce development is the area with the greatest need for improvement.
Sixty-eight percent of the group through that Mississippi is headed in the right direction. Fifty-four percent said they would be likely to hire workers in the coming year, 33 percent said no out right and 13 percent expects to have fewer employees.
Ninety-two percent agreed that having a healthy workforce is vital.
Waller said it is important to note that Mississippi’s situation is not what it used to be, or is often perceived to be. He noted our math and reading improvements have received national attention, for instance. “We’re no longer 50th,” he said. We now rank 37th and 43rd, respectively.
“Each of you are demanding a strong education system. Strong education creates a strong workforce,” he said.
The Securing Mississippi’s Future program involves listening to leaders, understanding the information, developing a vision and then reporting that, he said.
Several things can be considered, he said. “Our cost of living is a good story,” but “We have to change the way we talk about tech education.”
He said a new accountancy model is needed for schools because the current model places little emphasis on career and technical education. Money can be a deciding factor as well. “Some students are just one flat tire from dropping out,” he said.
Waller is concerned about so-called “brain drain,” as well. “Two things, marriage and mortgages keep people here,” he said.
“Securing Mississippi’s Future recognizes five major challenges.
First is developing a world-class workforce.
The AccelerateMS program and increased use of career coaches in schools is helping with that. Addressing the stigma that four-year college degrees are the only path to success is also important. There needs to be greater awareness of job opportunities and career training pathways as well as reaching students at a younger age. Expand dual-credit courses and increase funding for on-the-job training. Ensure that unskilled workers develop durable skills and learn soft skills as well.
A second challenge is to grow the economy and population by increasing the number of high-qualify professionals.
Increase opportunities with additional high-paying, quality jobs. Position Mississippi as a place to stay, live, work and thrive by preparing a skill-based and entrepreneurial workforce.
Spotlight what Mississippi has to offer - tell Mississippi's quality of life story. Develop an incentive program to encourage young professionals to remain or return to Mississippi, as well as attract new talent to the state. Highlight positive qualities and programs of Mississippi's schools, community colleges, and universities.
Third, grow the economy by strengthening infrastructure.
We need to address the state’s transportation infrastructure and identify projects that can be fast-tracked. Capitalize on the financial investment and expand funding sources into developing broadband access for all Mississippians. Ensure incentives for electric utilities and cooperatives, and traditional legacy providers will create access to high-speed internet in underserved areas throughout the state. Study the state's public transportation system to determine gaps and needs.
The next challenge is to strengthen and expand Mississippi’s economy through job growth.
Recommendations include increasing the number of quality jobs with higher incomes. Raise average per-capita income in Mississippi. Grow opportunities for entrepreneurship.
Create a marquee economic development incentive program by streamlining the state's incentive portfolio. Focus on on-site readiness through site infrastructure advancement to create a short timeframe for development, usually within 12 months or less.
And a final challenge: articulating the importance of healthcare for today's workforce.
Recommendations include increasing awareness of a healthy citizenry as a workforce issue, highlighting benefits of workplace wellness programs, expanding access to and utilization of healthcare services, promoting healthcare as an economic driver and promoting the value of careers in healthcare.
The full report and plan can be found at www.mec.ms.
The event was sponsored by the Union County Development Association, Appalachian Regional Commission and Toyota Mississippi, and held at the Toyota Mississippi Experience.
MEC, which serves as the state’s Chamber of Commerce, is also backed by Blue Cross Blue Shield.
