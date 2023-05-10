Safeguarding Mississippi elections has always been important to me, which is why I made it a priority in our 2019 campaign for Secretary of State. I traveled the state visiting with many of you who expressed concerns for maintaining integrity in our elections. Upon taking office, we went right to work to restore Mississippi voters’ confidence and make it harder to cheat. Over the last three years, we have delivered on implementing many safeguards and will continue to do so. Thankfully, the Mississippi legislature passed, and the Governor signed into law, Rep. Brent Powell’s House Bill 1310, which capped off our legislative agenda for our first term.

