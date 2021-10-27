On Thursday, October 21, the Mississippi Heritage Trust announced the 13th list of Mississippi’s 10 Most Endangered Historic Places. The announcement took place at the Faulkner in Jackson, a beautiful historic building that recently underwent a remarkable transformation into a glamourous event venue. Following the announcement, guests from around the state were treated to delicious bites, cocktails and frosty beers from Fly Llama Brewing while enjoying the music of DJ Young Venom under stars on the rooftop terrace. A silent auction featured artwork of the 2021 endangered places by talented Mississippi artists and a retrospective photography exhibition.
Noted historian and preservationist Dr. Alferdteen Harrison of Jackson served as the honorary chairman of the 2021 announcement of the 13th list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi. In addition to a lifetime of championing the preservation of historic places like Ayer Hall at Jackson State University, Dr. Harrison is leading the charge to save the Scott Ford Houses, which were listed as endangered in 2017.
This year’s 10 Most program was made possible through the generous support of BankPlus and many longtime supporters of preservation, including the Mississippi Arts Commission and the Mississippi Humanities Council.
The 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi for 2021 are as follows:
900 Block of John R. Lynch Street, Jackson
Named for the first African American elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives, John R. Lynch Street is the gateway to Jackson State University. To the east of campus, Lynch Street now consists mostly of vacant lots, with four buildings in the 900 block serving as a reminder of what was once a bustling African American commercial district. Following the shooting deaths of Philip Gibbs and James Green by Jackson police in 1970, Lynch Street was closed off and the once-thriving African American business district entered a decline. Today, the buildings of the 900 Block of John R. Lynch Street stand vacant, damaged by fire and the ravages of time.
Oakland Chapel and Oakland College Cemetery, Alcorn
Oakland Chapel and Oakland College Cemetery are a reminder of the early history of what today is Alcorn State University. Founded by the Mississippi Presbytery in 1830, Oakland College prospered under the leadership of the Reverend Dr. Jeremiah Chamberlain. After Dr. Chamberlain was assassinated for speaking out against the evil of slavery, the college entered a decline. In 1871, the State of Mississippi purchased Oakland College for $40,000 and established Alcorn College to educate newly freed African Americans. Today, inappropriate alterations and deferred maintenance due to a lack of funding threaten Oakland Chapel, a National Historic Landmark. Located at the edge of the campus, Oakland College Cemetery is the final resting place of Dr. Chamberlain. Missing markers and deteriorating monuments reflect decades of neglect.
Birthplace of Barq’s Root Beer, Biloxi
Edward Charles Edmond Barq, Sr. had a passion for pop. Born in New Orleans in 1871 to French parents, Barq studied soft drink formulation in France before moving to Biloxi and constructing the Biloxi Artesian Bottle Works in 1897. Here Barq experimented with formulas for various soft drinks which resulted in the production of his now-famous Barq’s Root Beer. Years of neglect along with a beating from recent storms left the birthplace of Barq’s barely standing, with the north side of the building braced against collapse. Recent efforts to restore the building are an encouraging sign for the future of this place which speaks to the entrepreneurial spirit of Biloxi’s early residents.
Dumas Drug Store, Natchez
After graduating from the Illinois College of Medicine in the 1890s, Dr. A.W. Dumas moved to Natchez and established his medical practice. At the time, it was one of the few private facilities that would treat African Americans in the state. Dr. Dumas went on to serve as a co-founder of the Mississippi Medical and Surgical Association and president of the National Medical Association. Along with his two sons, Dr. Dumas operated his medical practice for 44 years. The building which housed his office and a drug store was an anchor of the African American business community in downtown Natchez. Today, Dumas Drug Store has been vacant for over 35 year and is slowly being lost to time.
Jackson Zoo
The problems facing the Jackson Zoo and the neighborhood of West Jackson are myriad and complex. But no problem ever got fixed by walking away from it. Located in 110-acre Livingston Park, many of the zoo’s distinctive Mississippi Landmark buildings, like the Rhino Building and the castle on Monkey Island, were constructed using native sandstone by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression. With the entrance of the Jackson Zoo overlooking boarded-up buildings, attendance has dropped significantly in recent years. Rather than wasting time and energy debating the possibility of moving this 100-year-old institution to a location that is not fighting for survival against urban blight, poverty, and crime, Mississippians should come together to address the needs of the stalwart residents of West Jackson and once again make the Jackson Zoo a place of pride for Mississippi.
Temple Theater, Meridian
The Temple Theater was constructed by the members of the Hamasa Shrine in 1923 after they outgrew their existing building. Architect Emile Well designed the theater, with its Moorish Revival exterior and Byzantine-themed interior, to include a 600-seat ballroom and a 1,600-seat theater with a stage that was second in size only to the Roxy Theater in New York. For 40 years, the Hamasa Shrine contracted with the Saenger Theater chain to provide movies and other entertainment. The Hamasa Shrine completed a restoration of the building in the 1970s, but the contract with the Saenger Theater ended around this time and the theater fell into disuse. Businessman Roger Smith purchased the Temple in 2009 and reopened its doors to the public for a variety of music concerts and community events. After twelve years of striving to produce quality entertainment for southeast Mississippi while also working as the handyman to address the myriad maintenance needs of the 98-year-old theater, Roger is ready to pass the baton to the next caretaker for this downtown Meridian gem.
Broadmoor Store, Gulfport
Built in 1940, the Broadmoor Store is located at the intersection of the historically White Broadmoor Place neighborhood and the historically Black Soria City neighborhood, both of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Once a thriving corner store that was the go-to spot for groceries and gossip, the Broadmoor Store served as a beacon of diversity and inclusion for neighbors who were otherwise separated by segregation. A survivor of many storms, the Broadmoor Store has been vacant for over fifteen years but is still structurally sound and ready to be repurposed to meet a new need for these two historic neighborhoods.
Unita Blackwell House, Mayersville
Unita Blackwell was 31 when she was galvanized to attempt to register to vote in 1964 by a Civil Rights worker with the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). Unita went on to become a full-time SNCC field secretary and served as a member of the executive committee of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party. In 1976, she became Mayersville’s and Mississippi’s first female African American mayor, a position she held for 25 years. Early in their marriage, Unita and her husband Jeremiah lived in a simple shotgun house he had inherited from his grandmother, Miss Vashti. Though the family later built a modern brick home, Unita kept the shotgun house, saying it reminded her of where she came from. Both houses are currently vacant and in poor condition. Family members and Civil Rights activists have expressed an interest in restoring the buildings to tell the incredible story of Blackwell’s lifelong fight for Civil Rights.
Triangle Cultural Center, Yazoo City
A landmark in downtown Yazoo City, the Triangle Cultural Center was constructed in 1905 as the Main Street School. Owned by the city, the building is home to many civic groups and offers arts education programming. Today, the building has numerous maintenance issues that make the future of the Triangle Cultural Center uncertain. Issues such as sewer leaks, faulty plumbing and roof damage prompted hundreds of Yazoo City residents to nominate their beloved art center to this year’s list of endangered historic places in the hope of stemming the downward slide of demolition by neglect.
Town of Fort Adams
Located on the Mississippi River, the site of Fort Adams was first settled as a mission by Father Albert Davion, who worked to convert the Tunica Indians to Christianity in 1698. After the Revolutionary War, the United States and Spain signed the Treaty of San Lorenzo in 1795, setting the boundary between Spanish West Florida and the United States at the latitude 31 N, six miles downriver from Fort Adams. In 1801, the Choctaw Indians ceded 2,641,920 acres of land to the United States at the signing of the Treaty of Fort Adams. By the 1840s, a bustling river port had grown up near the site of the fort but dwindled after the river bypassed the town. Located on private land, the site of the fort has been retaken by forest. Subjected to repeated flooding by the Mississippi River, the town of Fort Adams today has only a few houses and two churches remaining.
Since the Mississippi Heritage Trust published the first list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi in 1999, there have been some tremendous victories. The Cutrer Mansion in Clarksdale, the King Edward Hotel in Jackson, the L.Q.C. Lamar House in Oxford, the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs and the Tippah County Jail in Ripley are all “graduates” of the list, providing inspiring examples of what can happen when communities come together with a spirit of cooperation and a vision for the future.
To learn more about the Mississippi Heritage Trust and its work to save and renew places meaningful to Mississippians and their history, please visit www.mississippiheritage.com. To read about preservation efforts for the 130 sites listed as endangered since 1999 and explore a story map of 10 Most locations, please visit www.10mostms.com.