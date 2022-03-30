The Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance’s board of directors approved a record $301,485 in community matching grants during their quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, March 22, at Blue Mountain College.
In total, 34 grants impacting 17 counties within the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area were approved as part of the FY22 Community Grant Program.
The awards were announced at a public ceremony following the quarterly board meeting on the BMC campus in Tippah County. Tippah received the highest dollar amount in grants with $63,585 being awarded for five grants. BMC is the highest single awardee of the year with $40,000 awarded for two projects.
Locally, Union County Historical Society and Heritage Museum in New Albany has been awarded $15,000 for the design-development phase of the Creative Spirit Exhibit, which will feature area writers, artists and musicians such as Nobel Laureate William Faulkner, blues musician/songwriter Sam Mosley, “gospel blues” artists Rev. Leon Pinson and Elder Roma Wilson, a recipient of the NEA’s National Heritage Fellowship. The resulting plan will detail exhibit features inclusive of interactive components, specifications required for fabrication and installation, as well as recommendations on funding and fundraising.
This year, MHNHA’s Community Grants Program received a record 48 applications, totaling $420,957 in requests. “We received a wide range of strong proposals this year, and we were glad to be able to fund so many of them,” said Mary Cates Williams, executive director of the Alliance.
A detailed list of grants and projects appears on the organization’s website. Some counties were approved for one project while other were granted for several.
Here is a summary of the totals given per county:
Alcorn County - $5,000
Clay County - $4,650
DeSoto County $10,000
Lafayette County - $35,000
Lee County - $48,050
Lowndes County - $10,000
Marshall County - $17,500
Monroe County - $4,000
Montgomery County - $5,000
Oktibbeha County $25,000
Panola County - $3,550
Pontotoc County - $17,650
Prentiss County $5,000
Tippah County $63,585
Tishomingo County $25,000
Union County $15,000
Yalobusha County - $7,500
“We look forward to working with grantees on their projects.”
Since the Community Grant Program was initiated in 2016, over $1,436,000 in grants and designated special projects has been awarded in area communities.
(For a complete list of FY22 Community Grant recipients and brief project descriptions, visit https://mississippihills.org/grants and click on “FY22 Community Grant Recipients”.)