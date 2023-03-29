The Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance has awarded Union County $34,000 in grants.
This is part of a record $380,279 in community matching grants approved by the board of directors during their quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at Mitchell Memorial Library on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville.
The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area was designated by Congress in 2009 for its historic, cultural and natural resources. MHNHA covers 19 full counties and parts of 11 others in the Northeast Mississippi east of I-55 and north of Hwy. 14.
Membership costs the City of New Albany $5,000 per year, but we typically received many times that amount in grants.
“I think we should be grateful for what Heritage Hills has done for us,” New Albany Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said, citing what they have helped do for cultural preservation. “We are lucky to have Kent Bain (project coordinator for MHHAA0.”
Union County received four grants, two to the Union County Historical Society and Heritage Museum, one to the New Albany Main Street Association and one to the City of New Albany.
One museum grant of $12,000 will assist with the development of the Mississippi Hills Arts & Education Institute. The institute will educate the public, youths in particular, about area artists and musicians through classroom curriculum and workshops; celebrate the artistic traditions and musical legacy of the hills region and help perpetuate its unique styles; and, host public performances by students of the institute.
A second grant, of $5,000, will be used to develop a QR-code based Historic Downtown New Albany Walking Tour, which will be ADA compliant and include interpretive signage and historical information for the Historic River District and the African-American schools, businesses and neighborhoods prior to integration. A brochure will also be developed for the tour.
The New Albany Main Street Association will receive $10,000 for a Blues mural in the downtown historic district. The mural will feature three local Blues musicians who are celebrated on Mississippi Blues Trail markers in New Albany.
Finally, the City of New Albany has been awarded $7,000 to assist its community development department with the creation of a “Reimagine the Park Along the River” master plan. This plan will guide improvements to the 35-year-old park, which sits adjacent to the historic downtown area, and will build upon the 2022 Conceptual Plan for the Little Tallahatchie Riverway Conservation & Recreation Area developed by the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails & Conservation Assistance Program.
Thirty-four grants impacting 14 counties within the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area were approved as part of the FY23 Community Grant Program.
In summary:
Alcorn County received $40,000 for the Trailhead Yard, promotional banners and renovation of a1906 home on the grounds of Verandah-Curlee House
DeSoto County received $10,000 for its “Dickens of a Christmas” event and a mobile app highlighting cultural sites and a Civil War interpretive project.
Lafayette County is receiving $32,675 for Visit Oxford kiosks, expanding a digital museum and the Junebug Literacy Society conference.
Lee County got $11,000 for adding to the Elvis Presley Driving Trail and the Dancing With the King program.
Lowndes County received $20,000 to develop the Columbus Children’s Museum.
Marshall County is receiving $86,049 for an interpretive program on slavery, African-related programs and Behind the Big House, the North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic, for downtown tourism planning and a podcast to preserve the stories, culture and practices traditionally sustained on African-American-owned land in North Mississippi’s Hill Country.
Noxubee County will get $20,000 for the “Visualizing Noxubee History” project.
Panola County gets $5,000 to support the R.L. Boyce Picnic 2023, a three-day cultural event hosted by 2023 NEA National Heritage Fellow and living blues legend R.L. Boyce.
Pontotoc County will receive $41,555 to relocate and restore a traditional dogtrot-style house, originally built in Pontotoc in the 1860s, for enhancements to the historic courthouse square and to support its “Hill Country Music at the Market”, which will showcase Pontotoc's rich musical traditions.
Prentiss County received $30,000 to expand the downtown walking tour and for a downtown alleyway historical- and-cultural mural project.
Tippah County will get $27,100 for Phase 3 of the Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley, for assistance with the first Burnside Blues Festival, which will be held at the Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley and for planning on a new Tippah County Heritage and Cultural Center.
Webster County will get $20,000 to fund the development of four Historic Structures Reports for selected properties within MHNHA.
Yalobusha County has been awarded $2,900 to support its “Rockin’ at Railroad Park Summer Sunset Series.”
This year, MHNHA received 38 applications, totaling $387,879 in requests. “We received many strong proposals this year, and were glad to be able to fund the majority of them,” said Mary Cates Williams, executive director of the Alliance. “We look forward to working with grantees on their projects.”
Since the Community Grant Program was initiated in 2016, almost $2,000,000 in grants and designated special projects has been awarded in area communities.
For a complete list of FY23 Community Grant recipients and more detailed project descriptions, visit https://mississippihills.org/grants and click on “FY23 Community Grant Recipients”.
