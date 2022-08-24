Purchase Access

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., this week praised the award of three grants totaling $15.4 million for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley.

