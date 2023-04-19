The Mississippi Main Street Association has selected New Albany to host a marketing training session Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28.
Main Street Promotion Training focuses on positioning the downtown or commercial district as the center of the community and hub of economic activity, while creating a positive image that showcases a community’s unique characteristics. The 2023 Promotion Training is supported by a grant from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area.
Promotion Training this year will focus on marketing your downtown as a destination, and Ben Muldrow of Arnett Muldrow and Associates will be the featured speaker. He will lead attendees through asset development exercises that will lead to creating themed itineraries to attract more visitors to one’s downtown. He will also share tips and successful strategies for social media engagement as well as marketing best practices for your organization.
This training is appropriate for Main Street directors and board members, promotion committee members, city officials, tourism professionals, and others interested in marketing and promoting historic downtowns and districts.
The training will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, April 28 in the Magnolia Civic Center in downtown New Albany. A light breakfast and lunch will be included. There will be a reception at the Union County Heritage Museum on Thursday evening followed by an optional group dinner at Rafter's (must pre-register and pay).
The registration cost for the training is $50 for non-members and $25 for members of MMSA. A coupon code has been emailed to members to use on the registration form. Fill out and submit a separate registration form for each individual you are registering. Please note, MMSA will not be able to reimburse any cancellations made after April 20.
For full details about Promotion Training, including an agenda, accommodations, and extra activities, visit the MMSA website.
