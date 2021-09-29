Mississippi on Wheels and the Lions Club of New Albany will hold their 36th charity car show Saturday, Oct. 16, at the former farmers’ market site by the Tallahatchie River bridge downtown.

This year there will be no judging but cash prizes will be given. The entry fee is $20 per car and registration begins at 7:30 a.m., ending at noon.

Money will be given away at 2 p.m.

There will be live music and concessions by Mississippi on Wheels only.

Money raised by the show benefits local charities.

For information call Alan Cousar at 662-534-7663 or 662-507-2780, or Jerry Rhodes at 662-316-0236.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus