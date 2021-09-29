Mississippi on Wheels car show will be Oct. 16 By J. Lynn West Editor Lynn West Author email Sep 29, 2021 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mississippi on Wheels and the Lions Club of New Albany will hold their 36th charity car show Saturday, Oct. 16, at the former farmers’ market site by the Tallahatchie River bridge downtown.This year there will be no judging but cash prizes will be given. The entry fee is $20 per car and registration begins at 7:30 a.m., ending at noon.Money will be given away at 2 p.m.There will be live music and concessions by Mississippi on Wheels only.Money raised by the show benefits local charities.For information call Alan Cousar at 662-534-7663 or 662-507-2780, or Jerry Rhodes at 662-316-0236. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynn West Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 70° Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.. Tonight Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 9:57 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany ICC to give high school seniors college preview 23 min ago New Albany UM ranks top in state for getting a job after graduation 23 min ago New Albany New Stage celebrates next act with Little Shop of Horrors 23 min ago New Albany Students study leaf biology 23 min ago New Albany USDA-NRCS in Mississippi announces environmental quality incentives program sign-up 23 min ago New Albany Friends of Tishomingo to offer nature trail hikes in October 23 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists