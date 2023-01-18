Mississippi Public Broadcasting and Six Shooter Studios announce the premiere television airing of Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis on all Mississippi PBS stations Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. MPB will be the presenting station for the 2022 feature film, making it available for subsequent national PBS broadcasts.
“We're honored to have the opportunity to tell this story, and others like it, that paint a rich history of our state’s and region’s past, and share these with MPB and PBS viewership,” said MPB Chief Operating Officer Anna Neel.
Mysterious Circumstanceis directed and written by Six Shooter Studios CEO Clark Richey and was filmed entirely in Tishomingo County in 2021. The 2022 movie enjoyed a theatrical run across eight states in September and October, including premiere events in New Albany at the Magnolia Civic Center, Tampa, Los Angeles and Jackson, Miss.
“Our movie is truly a perfect fit for PBS audiences, given its unique presentation of such an enigmatic historical event,” director Richey said. “This film represents exactly the kind of stories that I want to tell – stories from a time when the Mississippi territory was an American Game of Thrones. To find a partner in MPB for Mysterious Circumstance will no doubt be the catalyst for many great things to come.”
A story of the 1809 demise of the national hero of Lewis & Clark fame, Mysterious Circumstance sheds light on Lewis’s death by gunshot on the Natchez Trace, the isolated frontier road connecting Nashville, Tenn., to Natchez, Miss. In the film, entangled versions of Lewis’s tragic ending are imagined by his friend Alexander Wilson (Billy Slaughter, Mindhunter) during a tense encounter with Priscilla Grinder (Gousset, The Card Counter), the only witness to Lewis’s final night alive. The historical thriller brings together an award-winning cast and crew that includes Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard), Sonny Marinelli (Entourage) and Evan Williams (Versailles) as Lewis.
The movie has won nearly two dozen awards internationally for writing, directing, acting, cinematography and other categories.
New Albany’s own Emmy Award-winning producer Hudson Hickman said, “Director-writer Clark Richey has created a well-executed exploration of a 200-year-old cold-case – the mysterious death of 19th Century American explorer, Meriwether Lewis. Unfolding from several different viewpoints, the film leaves the viewer to decide for themselves which account of Lewis’ death is true. Richey smartly uses his limited budget to create a film with noteworthy production values and distinctive performances. Congratulations to Mr. Richey.”
The 115-minute film is intended for mature audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.
“Mississippi Public Broadcasting is pleased to begin our collaboration with Clark Richey and Six Shooter Studios,” Neel added. “All of us here at MPB are excited about the possibilities.”
Additionally in 2023, Six Shooter Studios and Mississippi Public Broadcasting are moving forward with a new, Mississippi-made, historical production for future PBS distribution. Details of the upcoming film project will be announced at a later date.
