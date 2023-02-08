Mississippi State University congratulates 4,174 students who were named to the fall 2022 President's List. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
New Albany students who achieved this honor include:
Isabella Aldridge, John Davis, Anna Gandy, Kirsten Johnston, Hayes Richey, Pierston Schrock, Robert Vance, Janiya Rutherford, Elliott Pullman, Bethany Hall, Madeline Blackburn, Jacob Moore, Maggie Moore, Maggie Everett, Breyden Bell, Matthew White and Kelsey Whitehead.
To be named to the Deans' List at Mississippi State, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
2,445 students were named to the fall 2022 Deans' List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:
Ruston Adams, Jordan Gang, Hunter Hodges, Cullen Johnston, Landis Kim, Jordan Lipsey, Mary Little, Ellen Staggs, Kristen Storey, Sueanna Tarrant, Abbie Williams, Connor Greer, Amber Rakestraw, Kenley Olson, Colin Williams, Mary Myers, Anai Fuentes, Nydia Nesbit and Jordan Gooch.
Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
About Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation's Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&