Mississippi State University has announced graduates for the 2022 spring term.
Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.
The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
Union County graduates who approved their names for publication include:
Adalyn Claire Aldridge, Adkerson School of Accountancy, BACC, Summa Cum Laude
Kennedy Grace Aldridge, Adkerson School of Accountancy, MPA,
Anna Marie Bullock, College of Education, BME, Summa Cum Laude
Isabelle Corbin Campbell, College of Education, BS, Cum Laude
Lindsey Sanchez Davis, College of Education, MS,
Donnie Irene Graham, College of Education, MS,
David Dunlap Greer, College of Business, BBA,
Easton Guy Hall, College of Education, MATS,
Kylie C Harrison, College of Education, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Greyson Tate Howard, College of Ag. & Life Sciences, BS,
Hannah M Howell, College of Education, BS,
Crystal Daisy Huerta, Bagley College of Engineering, BS,
Benjamin T Inman, College of Education, MAT,
Carley Elizabeth Jumper, College of Education, BS, Summa Cum Laude
Maggie C Meinz, College of Arts & Sciences, BS, Cum Laude
James W Mills, College of Arts & Sciences, BA, Cum Laude
Gavin James Mitchell, Bagley College of Engineering, BS, Cum Laude
Hannah Brooke Moroney, College of Arts & Sciences, BA, Magna Cum Laude
Morgan Leigh Nance, College of Arts & Sciences, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Kortney Lynn Parker, College of Business, BBA,
Madisyn Bailey Rainwater, College of Arch, Art & Design, BFA,
Harlynn Beth Robinson, College of Arts & Sciences, BA, Magna Cum Laude
Harlynn Beth Robinson, College of Arts & Sciences, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Roberto Yahir Valadez, College of Education, BS,
Caroline Elizabeth Wigington, Bagley College of Engineering, BS, Summa Cum Laude
Racheal Alise Woodworth, College of Veterinary Medicine, BS, Magna Cum Laude