Josh Mitchell has joined the staff of the New Albany Gazette as general manager and editor.
Mitchell joins the Gazette after working three and one-half years with the online-only news site Corinth Today.
“We’re excited to have Josh join the Gazette and what he will bring to this publication,” said Daily Journal Executive Editor Elizabeth Walters. “He has produced great investigative work for Corinth Today, and I know he will bring that energy to Union County to help tell the stories the community is looking for from its newspaper.”
Mitchell is a graduate of Mississippi State University and has worked in the newspaper business for 17 years. His career has taken him across the country, working for newsrooms in Mississippi, Florida, Wyoming, North Carolina and Missouri. He said New Albany is a great community, and he’s looking forward to moving his family to the area.
“I am very happy to join the professional staff at the New Albany Gazette, and I am eager to learn more about the community,” he said. “It is easy to see that New Albany and the surrounding area have much to offer.”
In his spare time, Mitchell enjoys reading, playing tennis and spending time with his wife, Christi, and their 4-year-old daughter, Vivian.
With the addition of Mitchell to the Gazette staff, Lynn West will take on the role of senior reporter and opinion page editor, and David Johnson will continue as news reporter, primarily focusing on education and the Myrtle and Blue Springs communities. Dennis Clayton will continue as sports editor, where he and Gene Phelps will handle covering New Albany and Union County.