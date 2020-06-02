The month of June held a greatly different significance for me durning the first 35 years of life as I was involved in the dairy business.
The dairy industry was very much alive and we would designate June as dairy month along with the rest of the country by recognizing local dairymen in the Gazette with photos and interesting information about their dairy operation and the dairy industry here in Union County.
Sadly, those days are a passing memory for me and my family plus there are a lot of folks nowadays that think that milk comes straight from the grocery store.
I grew up a a dairy that was started by my parents in 1947 and they invested a lot of hard work and dedication to our family farm.
According to them, when they were in the process of buying the farm, someone involved with the loan process (I think it was the federal government since my dad was a veteran of World War II and he was eligible for assistance for his service) laughed and told them that they would never make a go of it on that place.
However, Mother and Daddy took that as a challenge as work hard to make our farm a top notch operation and instilled in their three children a strong work ethic and desire to overcome the odds, no matter the challenges.
They took our farm from a scrubby, grown-up piece of land and built it into a 140-plus acre farm that was one of the top 20 of all Jersey dairies in the state of Mississippi for many years.
I hope that I have been able to pass along some of that work ethic to my sons and that they in turn will do the same with their family.
Booker T. Washington said this: "I have learned that success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has had to overcome while trying to succeed."
We are facing some momentary hardships and challenges here in June 2020, but we do not need to allow them to overcome us. We must take that hardship or challenge and turn it into a window of opportunity.
"Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny," said C.S. Lewis.
May we all go out equipped to take on those daily tasks and work hard to build them into positive possibilities. Others are counting on us.