Jake Moore has been named STAR Student for the 2021-2022 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M. B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program. Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi through its Education Celebration.
The New Albany High Schoolsenior was honored during the annual Education Celebration on April 14at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl. This prestigious event was co-sponsored by: AT&T; Atmos Energy; BancorpSouth; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi; Cooperative Energy; Electric Cooperative of Mississippi; Entergy Mississippi; Ingalls Shipbuilding; Mississippi Power Company; Sanderson Farms, Inc.; Trustmark National Bank; and Yates. Additional local support for the STAR program is provided by MEC members from communities across the state.
Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR Student, explained Vickie Powell of Jackson, Senior Vice-President of Foundations. “The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors,” she stated.
Moore is a member of the Pride of New Albany Marching Band, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, and the ACT 30+ Club. He runs cross country and is a member of the Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation. Moore attends Hillcrest Baptist Church and is the son of Alison and Lance Moore.
The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors. Each STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.
Moore chose Alison Moore as his STAR Teacher. Moore teaches Business, Marketing and Finance at New Albany School of Career and Technical Education where she also serves as the FBLA advisor. She holds degrees from Mississippi State University, is a National Board Certified Teacher, and has 24 years of experience in education.