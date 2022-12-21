Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 356 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the fall 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Dec. 9 during the college's 112th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was attorney and entrepreneur Quentin Whitwell, chief executive officer of Progressive Health Systems, Inc., co-owner and CEO of Panola Medical Center and COO and legal counsel for Alliance Healthcare System, Inc.
Kelsey Moore of New Albany, Summa Cum Laude is included on the list of graduates receiving the Associate of Applied Science.
The Associate of Applied Science is a two-year degree awarded to students in career-technical and most health science pathways. It is designed to meet the educational needs of students who are seeking preparation for employment in occupational fields not requiring a four-year degree. Students must earn a minimum of 60 semester hours with a minimum grade point of 2.0 on all work completed.
Northwest Mississippi Community College is a public, two-year institution primarily serving 11 counties in Northwest Mississippi. For more information visit www.northwestms.edu.
