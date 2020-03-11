Maggie Moore, a senior at New Albany High School, is the Congressional District winner of the 2020 Mississippi School Board Association Essay and Speaking Contest.  The topic of the contest was: "Can and Should Freedom of Expression and Civility Co-exist?"  Moore delivered her award-winning speech at the MSBA Annual Conference on Feb. 18.  Moore won a cash prize from the contest. 

