Lizzie Moore was the winner of a new Apple iMac computer and $500 in a 3D home plan design competition at the New Albany Middle School.
The competition was sponsored by Young Construction and Union Lumber Company.
Owner Terry Young, who already supports the school’s Imagine Lab and STEAM classes, said he wanted students to learn that “the construction industry is more than digging ditches and swinging hammers.”
The competition involved designing a two-bedroom home using Tinkercad software. However, Young wanted the students to include more detail, possible cultural influence and some interior design items as well.
The competition was narrowed down to six students: Jennifer Tirado, Carly Pegues, Sam Mallette, Christopher Chen, Cade Childs and Lizzie Moore. Each presented their designs and talked about how they went about the design process.
“I am honestly blown away by the things these kids could do,” Young said, and added that the skills they are showing can lead to good-paying jobs.
In fact, Young was so impressed with the entries that he say he is not only awarding the first prize to Moore but also will give Carly Pegues $500 for second place and the other students will receive $150 each.
“What I do gives me a lot of pride,” Young said. “But when I was their age none of this was a possibility. They have so much more opportunity.”
“I’m definitely in this for next year,” Young said.
Teacher Sarah Garrett and Principal Paul Henry thanked Young for his support and Henry noted, “We’re just scratching the surface here.”