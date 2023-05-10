A law passed this past year will allow some Mississippi business owners to designate part of their income tax payment to assist pregnancy resource centers rather than going directly to the state. The size of the fund allocated for the program has been increased for this year.
If a business chooses to so designate a part of its tax to a qualifying agency, this will neither increase nor decrease the tax liability. Instead, the state will give the business a tax credit equal to the amount donated. The bonus is that the business owner will have the luxury of determining specifically where that money goes.
First Choice Center for Women, Inc. is Union County’s qualified agency and they are trying to make people aware of this relatively new and unfamiliar type of opportunity, formally titled the Pregnancy Resource Act.
There are some restrictions.
The money can only be donated to an approved Pregnancy Resource Charitable Organization through the Mississippi Department of Revenue (First Choice is an approved agency). The DOR has a list of approved agencies.
Again, this will be a dollar-for-dollar tax credit, which is not the same as a deduction, in the amount of the contribution. The tax credit is limited to 50 percent of the business's income tax liability, insurance premium tax liability,or non-corporations of the total real property ad valorem liability.
The credit can be carried forward for up to five years.
The tax credit is offered on a first-come, first-served basis and the total is limited to the $10 million in funds the legislature allocated for the act. This past year the fund was limited to $3.5 million.
To take advantage of the Pregnancy Resource Act, a business needs to complete an application and submit it to the Department of Revenue.
Once you receive approval from the Department of Revenue, you can then make your contribution. The agency will confirm documentation to the state, which will send final approval and the appropriate paperwork for tax preparation.
Anyone who has questions about this should contact his or her personal tax advisor.
Some tax credits are also available for certain educational charitable organizations and educational services charitable organizations, although none are in Union County.
